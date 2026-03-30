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Suspension Shakes Anantnag Administration

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has suspended Anantnag's additional deputy commissioner, Sundeep Singh Bali, pending an enquiry. The suspension is in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Rules, 1956, and will see Bali attached to the Kashmir divisional commissioner during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST
Suspension Shakes Anantnag Administration
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  • India

In a significant administrative move, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has suspended Sundeep Singh Bali, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag. This action comes as an enquiry is initiated into his conduct, as per an official statement issued on Monday.

Bali's suspension is governed by Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The precise reasons behind the enquiry remain undisclosed at this time, sparking speculation over the nature of the charges.

While under suspension, Bali will be attached to the office of the Kashmir divisional commissioner. The outcome of the enquiry could significantly impact the governance in Anantnag, as Bali plays a crucial role in the administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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