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Sadhana Saptah: Revolutionizing Capacity Building in Indian Civil Services

Sadhana Saptah, initiated by the Capacity Building Commission, is a significant collaborative effort for capacity-building across India's civil services. Held from April 2 to 8, it engages ministries, states, and training institutions in a unified learning framework, aiming for Viksit Bharat 2047 through comprehensive training programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:10 IST
Sadhana Saptah: Revolutionizing Capacity Building in Indian Civil Services
  • Country:
  • India

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) announced the launch of 'Sadhana Saptah', a landmark initiative scheduled from April 2 to 8, aimed at unifying India's civil services in a sweeping capacity-building endeavor.

Under the framework of Mission Karmayogi, the initiative seeks to enhance governance transparency, accountability, and citizen-centricity by engaging over 250 civil services training institutions nationwide.

Sadhana Saptah will commence with a national conclave featuring government luminaries like P K Mishra and V Anantha Nageswaran, underscoring the importance of adaptive governance and institutional excellence through continuous learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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