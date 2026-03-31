Sadhana Saptah: Revolutionizing Capacity Building in Indian Civil Services

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) announced the launch of 'Sadhana Saptah', a landmark initiative scheduled from April 2 to 8, aimed at unifying India's civil services in a sweeping capacity-building endeavor.

Under the framework of Mission Karmayogi, the initiative seeks to enhance governance transparency, accountability, and citizen-centricity by engaging over 250 civil services training institutions nationwide.

Sadhana Saptah will commence with a national conclave featuring government luminaries like P K Mishra and V Anantha Nageswaran, underscoring the importance of adaptive governance and institutional excellence through continuous learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)