‘Sādhana Saptah 2026’: Largest-Ever Civil Services Capacity Building Drive Under Mission Karmayogi
For the first time, capacity-building efforts across government levels are being aligned under a common national framework, creating a unified learning movement at scale.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark step toward transforming governance and building a future-ready bureaucracy, the Capacity Building Commission is set to launch “Sādhana Saptah 2026” from April 2 to 8—marking one of the largest collaborative capacity-building initiatives across India’s civil services ecosystem.
The nationwide programme coincides with two key milestones: the Foundation Day of the Capacity Building Commission and five years of Mission Karmayogi, the Government’s flagship civil services reform initiative.
A National Movement for Civil Services Transformation
Sādhana Saptah—an acronym for Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement—aims to bring together:
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100+ Central Ministries and Departments
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30+ States and Union Territories
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250+ Civil Services Training Institutions (CSTIs)
For the first time, capacity-building efforts across government levels are being aligned under a common national framework, creating a unified learning movement at scale.
Civil servants across ranks—from early-career officers to senior leadership—will participate in structured programmes designed to equip them with competencies required for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
From ‘Rule-Based’ to ‘Role-Based’ Governance
The initiative builds on the transformation introduced by Mission Karmayogi, which over the past five years has shifted training from traditional rule-based systems to a role-based competency framework.
This approach emphasizes:
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Problem-solving and innovation
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Collaboration and adaptability
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Empathy and citizen-centric service delivery
“Public service outcomes depend not only on administrative knowledge but also on behavioural competencies,” the framework highlights.
Three Sutras to Drive Learning
The week-long programme is structured around three core themes:
Technology (April 3–4)
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Artificial Intelligence in governance
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Digital Public Infrastructure
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Data-driven decision-making
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Emerging tools like automation and prompt engineering
Tradition (April 5–6)
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Indian Knowledge Systems
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Ethical frameworks from Indian philosophy
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Community-based governance models
Tangible Outcomes (April 7–8)
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Measuring public value
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Strengthening monitoring frameworks
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Translating policy into real-world impact
National Conclave to Kickstart the Initiative
The programme will begin with a National Conclave on April 2 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, featuring top policymakers and thought leaders.
Key speakers include:
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Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister
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Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor
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T.V. Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary
The event will be broadcast live on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, with virtual participation from around 3,000 officials nationwide.
Landmark Initiatives to Be Unveiled
The conclave will also witness the launch of several major initiatives aimed at strengthening governance capabilities:
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Karmayogi Geet to inspire public service ethos
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Karmayogi Kshamata Connect for frontline workforce empowerment
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Rashtriya Jan Sewa Programme for citizen-centric service delivery
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Trust-Based Learner Assessment Framework for evidence-based evaluation
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AI-powered Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a digital governance knowledge repository
Multi-Modal Learning Across India
Participants will engage through diverse learning pathways, including:
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Online courses on the iGOT Karmayogi platform (available in multiple languages)
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Samuhik Charcha (group discussions for peer learning)
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Webinars with global experts
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Hands-on workshops on:
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Data analytics
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Project management
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Leadership and communication
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Digital governance
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Building a Future-Ready Governance Ecosystem
Sādhana Saptah reflects a broader shift toward continuous learning in governance, recognizing that modern public administration requires agility, innovation, and responsiveness.
The initiative aims to:
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Strengthen institutional effectiveness
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Foster cross-government collaboration
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Build a culture of lifelong learning among civil servants
Strategic Importance: Governance for a ‘Viksit Bharat’
As India advances toward its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, capacity building is emerging as a cornerstone of administrative reform.
Experts note that initiatives like Sādhana Saptah are critical for:
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Enhancing policy implementation efficiency
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Improving citizen service delivery
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Adapting to rapidly evolving technological and socio-economic challenges
A Collaborative National Effort
By aligning ministries, states, and training institutions under a shared framework, Sādhana Saptah represents a collective commitment to governance excellence.
It reinforces the principle that strong institutions are built on strong human capital, ensuring that India’s civil services remain:
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Future-ready
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Citizen-centric
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Globally competitive