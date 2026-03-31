‘Sādhana Saptah 2026’: Largest-Ever Civil Services Capacity Building Drive Under Mission Karmayogi

In a landmark step toward transforming governance and building a future-ready bureaucracy, the Capacity Building Commission is set to launch “Sādhana Saptah 2026” from April 2 to 8—marking one of the largest collaborative capacity-building initiatives across India’s civil services ecosystem.

The nationwide programme coincides with two key milestones: the Foundation Day of the Capacity Building Commission and five years of Mission Karmayogi, the Government’s flagship civil services reform initiative.

A National Movement for Civil Services Transformation

Sādhana Saptah—an acronym for Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement—aims to bring together:

100+ Central Ministries and Departments

30+ States and Union Territories

250+ Civil Services Training Institutions (CSTIs)

For the first time, capacity-building efforts across government levels are being aligned under a common national framework, creating a unified learning movement at scale.

Civil servants across ranks—from early-career officers to senior leadership—will participate in structured programmes designed to equip them with competencies required for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

From ‘Rule-Based’ to ‘Role-Based’ Governance

The initiative builds on the transformation introduced by Mission Karmayogi, which over the past five years has shifted training from traditional rule-based systems to a role-based competency framework.

This approach emphasizes:

Problem-solving and innovation

Collaboration and adaptability

Empathy and citizen-centric service delivery

“Public service outcomes depend not only on administrative knowledge but also on behavioural competencies,” the framework highlights.

Three Sutras to Drive Learning

The week-long programme is structured around three core themes:

Technology (April 3–4)

Artificial Intelligence in governance

Digital Public Infrastructure

Data-driven decision-making

Emerging tools like automation and prompt engineering

Tradition (April 5–6)

Indian Knowledge Systems

Ethical frameworks from Indian philosophy

Community-based governance models

Tangible Outcomes (April 7–8)

Measuring public value

Strengthening monitoring frameworks

Translating policy into real-world impact

National Conclave to Kickstart the Initiative

The programme will begin with a National Conclave on April 2 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, featuring top policymakers and thought leaders.

Key speakers include:

Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

T.V. Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary

The event will be broadcast live on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, with virtual participation from around 3,000 officials nationwide.

Landmark Initiatives to Be Unveiled

The conclave will also witness the launch of several major initiatives aimed at strengthening governance capabilities:

Karmayogi Geet to inspire public service ethos

Karmayogi Kshamata Connect for frontline workforce empowerment

Rashtriya Jan Sewa Programme for citizen-centric service delivery

Trust-Based Learner Assessment Framework for evidence-based evaluation

AI-powered Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a digital governance knowledge repository

Multi-Modal Learning Across India

Participants will engage through diverse learning pathways, including:

Online courses on the iGOT Karmayogi platform (available in multiple languages)

Samuhik Charcha (group discussions for peer learning)

Webinars with global experts

Hands-on workshops on: Data analytics Project management Leadership and communication Digital governance



Building a Future-Ready Governance Ecosystem

Sādhana Saptah reflects a broader shift toward continuous learning in governance, recognizing that modern public administration requires agility, innovation, and responsiveness.

The initiative aims to:

Strengthen institutional effectiveness

Foster cross-government collaboration

Build a culture of lifelong learning among civil servants

Strategic Importance: Governance for a ‘Viksit Bharat’

As India advances toward its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, capacity building is emerging as a cornerstone of administrative reform.

Experts note that initiatives like Sādhana Saptah are critical for:

Enhancing policy implementation efficiency

Improving citizen service delivery

Adapting to rapidly evolving technological and socio-economic challenges

A Collaborative National Effort

By aligning ministries, states, and training institutions under a shared framework, Sādhana Saptah represents a collective commitment to governance excellence.

It reinforces the principle that strong institutions are built on strong human capital, ensuring that India’s civil services remain: