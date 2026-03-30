Chaos in Haiti: The Grim Reality of Gang Dominance

At least 16 fatalities and 10 injuries marked a grim day in Petite-Riviere, Haiti, after an armed assault by the Gran Grif gang, according to police reports on Monday. Local authorities have since reported 17 dead and 19 wounded in the troubling escalation of violence in the Artibonite region, a crucial agricultural hub.

This recent attack follows warnings from the United Nations about widespread displacement affecting over 2,000 people in nearby Verrettes, raising alarm as residents in Petite-Riviere evacuated their homes. The ongoing violence in the Artibonite department echoes a more extensive pattern of gang-related brutality extending beyond the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Despite international interventions, which include a U.S.-led financial reward offer of up to $3 million for disrupting gang financing, efforts have yet to lead to the capture of significant gang leaders. Meanwhile, over a million Haitians face the dire consequences, including food insecurity and a staggering death toll exceeding 20,000 since 2021.