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Gangland Tragedy: Indian-Origin Man Killed in Surrey Shooting

A shooting incident linked to organized crime claimed the life of 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon in Surrey, Canada. Reports indicate Sekhon, allegedly involved in the drug trade, was targeted by attackers in a dark SUV. Authorities continue to investigate the case's gang-related elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:50 IST
Gangland Tragedy: Indian-Origin Man Killed in Surrey Shooting
  • Country:
  • Canada

A tragic shooting incident in Surrey, Canada, led to the death of 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon, widely reported to be of Indian origin. The incident, linked to organized crime activities, unfolded at a townhouse complex in Sullivan Heights on Saturday night, as local media outlets have confirmed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified Sekhon as the victim, noting his previous police interactions and suspected drug trade involvement. Investigators suspect a targeted shooting after witnesses saw Sekhon pursued by a dark SUV from which two men emerged and opened fire.

Despite officials' attempts to revive him, Sekhon succumbed to his injuries. Nearby, a burning vehicle was found, a common tactic in gang-related killings. Authorities work to link the vehicle to the shooting, while trying to uncover the incident's full circumstances, marking it as one of four such cases in Surrey in the last 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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