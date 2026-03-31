Urgent Call for Justice: Baha'i Imprisoned in Iran
The Baha'i community in India is urging urgent intervention to ensure the safety and fair trial of Peyvand Naimi, a young Baha'i imprisoned in Iran under fabricated charges. Reports of torture and mock executions have raised global concern, highlighting the need for international action against human rights violations.
- Country:
- India
The Baha'i community in India issued a pressing appeal on Tuesday, urging both the government and civil society to come to the aid of Peyvand Naimi, a young member of their community imprisoned in Iran. The official statement alleges that Naimi is undergoing torture, mock executions, and forced confessions, all based on fabricated charges and without a fair trial.
Naimi, a professional from Kerman arrested on January 8 for alleged involvement in anti-government protests, finds himself at the center of global concern. The Baha'i community calls on the government and international organizations to ensure his safety, provide necessary medical care, and uphold his right to a transparent legal process.
Paria Sabet, Naimi's aunt based in Srinagar, has made a heartfelt plea for intervention, describing his ordeal as urgent and deeply personal. Despite evidence against the allegations, Naimi remains in solitary confinement with deteriorating health. The Indian Baha'i community, guided by principles of unity and human dignity, demands immediate action against these human rights violations.
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