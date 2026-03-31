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Cyber Onslaught: Romania Faces Daily Threats

Romania is grappling with over 10,000 daily cyberattacks on state institutions, according to Defence Minister Radu Miruta. These attacks are part of a broader pattern including public campaigns and online disinformation, with concerns rising over Russian interference. The nation’s defense strategy identifies cyber threats as a major national security risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:58 IST
Cyber Onslaught: Romania Faces Daily Threats
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Romanian state institutions are currently enduring a staggering 10,000 daily cyberattacks, as stated by Defence Minister Radu Miruta on Tuesday. Although specific details about targeted entities or suspected culprits remain undisclosed, this revelation marks the most transparent insight offered by Romanian officials about the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by the EU and NATO member nation.

In a significant incident, Romania's highest court annulled the December 2024 presidential election due to suspected Russian meddling, allegedly in favor of a far-right candidate—a claim Moscow has denied. Declassified intelligence documents revealed that over 85,000 cyberattacks targeted system vulnerabilities during the election period.

Minister Miruta highlighted the urgent need to address the broader implications of digital transformation, including misinformation and public influence tactics. Romania's national defense strategy underscores cyber threats, corruption, and institutional weaknesses as critical security issues, echoing NATO and Western intelligence concerns about increasing Russian aggression in the Euro-Atlantic region.

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