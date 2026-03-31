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Gulf Oil and Gas Drillers Exempt from Endangered Species Protection

A federal panel has unanimously exempted Gulf of Mexico oil and gas drillers from an endangered species protection law. This move is part of efforts by the Trump administration to promote domestic energy production, citing national security concerns due to litigation threats against oil and gas activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:07 IST
Gulf Oil and Gas Drillers Exempt from Endangered Species Protection
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A federal panel has voted unanimously to exempt oil and gas drillers in the Gulf of Mexico from a longstanding law designed to protect endangered species such as whales, birds, and sea turtles. The decision comes after the Endangered Species Committee convened for the first time in over 30 years.

This move aligns with President Trump's administration's ongoing efforts to deregulate in support of domestic energy production. Six committee members, including high-profile officials like Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, approved the exemption.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth requested the exemption, highlighting pending lawsuits that could halt oil and gas operations in the Gulf, which he argues are essential to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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