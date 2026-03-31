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God Squad Grants Controversial Exemption for Gulf Drilling

A federal panel, known as the Endangered Species Committee, approved an exemption for Gulf of Mexico drillers from the Endangered Species Act, citing national security concerns. The decision, supported by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, aims to ensure domestic energy supplies amid environmental lawsuits concerning endangered species like Rice's whale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:13 IST
God Squad Grants Controversial Exemption for Gulf Drilling

In a landmark decision, a federal panel known as the Endangered Species Committee, or the 'God Squad,' has voted to exempt oil and gas drillers in the Gulf of Mexico from the Nixon-era Endangered Species Act. This exemption, the first in over three decades, aims to bolster domestic energy production amid national security concerns.

The committee's unanimous decision was influenced by requests from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, highlighting the urgent need for energy supplies to support military operations. Hegseth justified the exemption by asserting that pending legal battles over endangered species like Rice's whale threatened crucial oil and gas operations.

Environmental groups vehemently oppose the decision, promising legal challenges to counter what they deem an illegal move that jeopardizes endangered species. However, industry advocates argue that existing federal laws continue to provide substantial environmental protection, ensuring that oil and gas activities remain well-regulated and of national importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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