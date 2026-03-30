Exemption from Export Tax Boosts Reliance's SEZ Refinery

In a significant move, the Indian government has announced that export taxes on diesel and jet fuel will not apply to Reliance Industries Ltd's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery.

This decision is poised to enhance the competitive positioning of Reliance's SEZ facility, making it more attractive for international exports and potentially boosting its profitability.

The exemption is likely to result in increased export volumes and could have a notable impact on the company's financial performance, further solidifying its standing in the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)