Supreme Court Overturns Colorado's Conversion Therapy Law

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a Colorado law banning conversion talk therapy for LGBT minors, siding with a Christian counselor, Kaley Chiles. In an 8-1 decision, the justices found that the law violated free speech protections under the First Amendment.

Justice Neil Gorsuch authored the majority opinion, asserting that the law inappropriately censored speech, despite its intentions to regulate professional conduct. The ruling leaves open the possibility of legislation targeting physical aspects of conversion therapy but challenges the provision against talk-based interventions.

This landmark decision highlights tensions between state regulatory authority and constitutional free speech rights, with broader implications for similar laws across multiple states. The case has been remanded to a lower court for additional proceedings based on a more stringent First Amendment review.