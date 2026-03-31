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Tragic Losses in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Killed in Conflict

Three UN peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in separate incidents in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is set to end its operations in 2026, citing significant security changes in the region following the 2024 conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:23 IST
Tragic Losses in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Killed in Conflict
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  • Lebanon

In a tragic development this week, three UN peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in southern Lebanon, marking a deadly episode in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. These fatalities happened as UNIFIL, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, nears the conclusion of its mission, set to end in 2026.

The peacekeepers lost their lives in two separate incidents. A roadside explosion struck a convoy near Bani Hayyan, resulting in the deaths of two, while the third was killed by a projectile at a UNIFIL base near Adchit al-Qusayr. The circumstances of these attacks are still under investigation by the UN.

This latest violence highlights the fragility of the region, as projectiles continue to be exchanged between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. UNIFIL's mission, which started in 1978, aimed to stabilize Lebanon after Israel's withdrawal. It will end due to the radically different security environment post the 2024 war, sparking a new Lebanese government push to disarm Hezbollah and ensure regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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