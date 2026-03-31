Concerns Mount Over Health of Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

Concerns are escalating over the health of Narges Mohammadi, the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on March 24. Despite being found unconscious in her prison bed, authorities have denied her access to external medical facilities.

Mohammadi, being held in Zanjan Prison, has a pre-existing heart condition and has suffered multiple heart attacks previously, cutting her down in the prime of her life and advocacy. Her legal team and a family member visited her on March 29, noting her extremely poor health and significant weight loss.

The refusal to allow her hospital transfer has drawn international attention and criticism from Mohammadi's advocates, who are urging immediate medical intervention for her serious health issues.