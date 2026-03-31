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Jammu and Kashmir's Rs 3,340 Crore Disaster Readiness Plan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo announced a Rs 3,340 crore plan to enhance disaster readiness. He emphasized a proactive approach, urging departments to utilize funds efficiently across six disaster management areas. Expert-driven policies and mitigation efforts for glacial floods and landslides were highlighted as essential steps forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Rs 3,340 Crore Disaster Readiness Plan
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo revealed a comprehensive disaster management plan with a substantial allocation of Rs 3,340 crore, aiming to bolster the region's readiness against natural disasters.

During a high-level meeting, Dulloo urged all departments to adopt a proactive and structured approach, ensuring the effective use of funds across key areas such as early warning systems, risk reduction, and capacity building.

He highlighted the importance of formulating expert-driven policies and stressed leveraging mitigation funds for specific threats like glacial lake outburst floods and landslides, emphasizing the need for detailed analysis and targeted recommendations.

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