Jammu and Kashmir's Rs 3,340 Crore Disaster Readiness Plan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo revealed a comprehensive disaster management plan with a substantial allocation of Rs 3,340 crore, aiming to bolster the region's readiness against natural disasters.

During a high-level meeting, Dulloo urged all departments to adopt a proactive and structured approach, ensuring the effective use of funds across key areas such as early warning systems, risk reduction, and capacity building.

He highlighted the importance of formulating expert-driven policies and stressed leveraging mitigation funds for specific threats like glacial lake outburst floods and landslides, emphasizing the need for detailed analysis and targeted recommendations.