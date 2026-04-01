Legal Hurdles Halt Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom

A U.S. judge has blocked President Trump's $400 million ballroom construction on the site of the White House's East Wing, marking a significant obstacle in Trump's efforts to alter the iconic American landmark. Judge Richard Leon issued a preliminary injunction following a lawsuit by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, arguing that Trump exceeded his authority by initiating construction without congressional approval.

Leon, appointed by former President George W. Bush, has paused the project for 14 days to give the Trump administration an opportunity to appeal. Despite the ruling, Judge Leon emphasized that construction crucial for the safety and security of the White House can proceed.

This development poses a setback for Trump's Justice Department, which defended the ballroom as a modernization effort. The ballroom is privately funded, as highlighted by Trump, and is part of a broader initiative to reshape Washington's core with plans for additional structures like an arch and changes at the Kennedy Center.