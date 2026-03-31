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Mystery in Baghdad: American Journalist's Disappearance Unfolds

An American journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad, prompting a pursuit by Iraqi security forces. Her abduction involved two cars, one of which crashed. Authorities apprehended a suspect and seized a vehicle, but some kidnappers remain at large. The motive remains unclear amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:57 IST
Mystery in Baghdad: American Journalist's Disappearance Unfolds
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

An American journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday in Baghdad, Iraqi officials have confirmed. The interior ministry reported that security forces are actively pursuing her captors, but details remain scarce on the journalist's identity.

Two Iraqi security officials revealed that the journalist is a US citizen, kidnapped by assailants in a daring operation involving two vehicles. One of these vehicles was apprehended after a crash near Al-Haswa in Babil province, leading to the arrest of one suspect. However, the journalist was transferred to another car and remains unlocated.

Tense circumstances surround the incident, amid ongoing fears of Iran-backed militia activity in Iraq. This follows past warnings from the US Embassy regarding kidnapping risks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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