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Tragic Crash: An-26 Military Plane Disaster in Crimea

A Russian An-26 military transport plane crashed in Crimea, killing all 29 people on board. Russian Defense Ministry reports linked the tragedy to technical issues. Rescue teams found the wreckage confirming the death of 23 passengers and six crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:14 IST
Tragic Crash: An-26 Military Plane Disaster in Crimea

A Russian An-26 military transport plane has crashed in Crimea, claiming the lives of 29 people, according to the Defense Ministry's reports cited by local news outlets on Wednesday.

The recovery team discovered the wreckage, confirming that all 23 passengers and six crew members were killed in the tragic incident.

Preliminary information suggests a technical issue may have been responsible for the crash. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full circumstances of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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