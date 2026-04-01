Tragic Crash: An-26 Military Plane Disaster in Crimea

A Russian An-26 military transport plane has crashed in Crimea, claiming the lives of 29 people, according to the Defense Ministry's reports cited by local news outlets on Wednesday.

The recovery team discovered the wreckage, confirming that all 23 passengers and six crew members were killed in the tragic incident.

Preliminary information suggests a technical issue may have been responsible for the crash. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full circumstances of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)