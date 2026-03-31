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Punjab Industrial Reforms: A New Era of Investor-Friendly Policies

The Punjab government has introduced industrial reforms to streamline processes, making it easier to convert leasehold industrial plots into freehold. The reforms include a 5% conversion fee, 100% stamp duty exemption, simplified documentation, and restructuring of PSIEC services, all aimed to promote ease of doing business and boost industrial investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:26 IST
Punjab Industrial Reforms: A New Era of Investor-Friendly Policies
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has rolled out crucial industrial reforms to facilitate smoother conversion of leasehold plots to freehold status, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora announced on Tuesday. Among the key changes is the introduction of a 5% conversion fee and a full stamp duty exemption for conversions completed by April 2026.

These reforms, meticulously crafted in collaboration with industry stakeholders, seek to cultivate a transparent and investor-friendly environment. The government has removed annual renewal charges for several services and introduced a one-time stamp duty waiver, encouraging early conversions. Additionally, streamlined documentation now accepts bank letters for mortgaged deeds.

Infrastructural management also saw enhancements with the Punjab Common Infrastructure Amendment Bill, 2026, streamlining operations and maintenance processes in industrial zones. Special Purpose Vehicles led by industrial stakeholders will manage infrastructure, ensuring accountability and reducing compliance burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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