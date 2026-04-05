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Rahul Gandhi Criticizes OSC Failures: A Cry for Women's Safety

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the functioning of the Centre's One Stop Centres, asserting the Modi government's failure to prioritize women's safety. He highlighted staffing issues, underutilization of funds, and inadequacy in operations, questioning the 'satisfactory' label provided by the government amid ongoing complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes OSC Failures: A Cry for Women's Safety
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the inefficacy of One Stop Centres designed to assist women facing violence, criticizing the Modi government's approach. Gandhi, expressing outrage, highlighted inadequate help, staffing shortages, and underutilized funds, challenging the government's assertion of 'satisfactory' operations.

In Lok Sabha, Gandhi questioned the operational shortcomings, such as locked or non-functional centers, and discrepancies in the budget allocation, sparking debate on the government's commitment to women's safety. He demanded state-wise data on OSC functionality and questioned the response to multiple complaints of mismanagement.

Minister Savitri Thakur, in response, defended the initiative under Mission Shakti, detailing its services and citing third-party evaluations that deemed the scheme satisfactory. Despite assurances, Gandhi reiterated that safety requires urgent government intervention, not just an administrative label.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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