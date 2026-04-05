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Odisha Sparks Debate Over SEBC Reservations for Fair Proportions

The BJD and Congress demand proportional reservation for SEBC students in Odisha based on their population, criticizing the Chief Minister's announced 11.25% quota as insufficient. They seek a percentage similar to SC and ST reservations, urging the state to implement a quota beyond 50% to reflect SEBC demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:08 IST
Odisha Sparks Debate Over SEBC Reservations for Fair Proportions
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In Odisha, a heated debate has ensued following calls for proportional reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) students. The BJD and Congress parties contend that the Chief Minister's 11.25% quota announcement falls short of the necessary representation based on the population ratio.

This disagreement arises after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that while ST and SC reservations were adjusted to match their population proportions, SEBC reservations remained at 11.25%, even though this group constitutes about 54% of the population.

Crucial voices, including OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, urge the government to engage with the Center and consider a reservation percentage exceeding 50% as seen in states like Tamil Nadu. They stress that it's a pivotal moment for equitable educational opportunities across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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