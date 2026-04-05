Digital Leap: India's Census Data Goes Mobile

The Indian government is set to embark on a digital transformation of its District Census Handbook (DCHB) data collection for the Census 2027. For the first time, officials will rely on a mobile application instead of paper schedules to document civic amenities across 784 districts.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, has instructed states and Union Territories to commence this fieldwork two months post the Houselisting and Housing Census. The task involves comprehensively updating records of schools, hospitals, electricity connections, and other amenities at both village and town levels.

Data collection will be split into the Village and Town Directory, with officers utilizing the DCHB Mobile App. A synchronized web portal will facilitate real-time data submission and verification, ensuring accuracy and consistency. This initiative marks a significant technological shift in India's eighth Census since Independence, originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)