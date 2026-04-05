Kejriwal Takes the Stand: A Legal Battle in Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, is set to personally argue before the Delhi High Court regarding a case intertwined with the alleged excise policy scam. On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced Kejriwal's decision to appear in person.

The controversy stems from an application filed by Kejriwal and other defendants seeking the dismissal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from presiding over the matter. This legal maneuver follows a petition by the Enforcement Directorate which challenges an earlier trial court verdict that had acquitted Kejriwal in a case linked to alleged non-compliance with summons during the Directorate's investigation into the liquor policy case.

Previously, the Rouse Avenue Court, in its January 22 ruling, found Kejriwal not guilty of deliberately ignoring the summons from the Enforcement Directorate. The Directorate recently escalated the matter to the Delhi High Court on March 30, questioning the trial court's judgment in favor of Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)