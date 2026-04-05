Kejriwal Challenges Justice's Impartiality in Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the case concerning the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea against his discharge in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal is set to personally argue the application, which is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

In an earlier representation, Kejriwal, along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other accused, expressed concerns of potential bias, stating there was a 'grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension' that the hearing before Justice Sharma would lack impartiality. These claims follow the trial court's dismissal of the CBI's case, deeming it inadequate for judicial scrutiny.

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, had declined Kejriwal's request to transfer the case to another judge. Justice Sharma, who reviewed the trial court's recommendations, stayed its decision on departmental action against the CBI's investigating officer. The legal battle continues as Kejriwal and others prepare to respond to the CBI's appeal against their discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)