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Clash at Modi Rally: Sub-Inspector Accused of Manhandling SHO

Police have filed a case against probationary Sub-Inspector Krishna Mohan and two others for allegedly manhandling a Station House Officer at a rally in Thiruvalla. The incident occurred during Prime Minister Modi's speech. An investigation and internal inquiry are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:15 IST
Clash at Modi Rally: Sub-Inspector Accused of Manhandling SHO
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A case has been registered against a probationary Sub-Inspector and two others for allegedly manhandling a Station House Officer during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Thiruvalla, officials reported Monday.

The accused, Krishna Mohan, along with two others, reportedly engaged in a scuffle with SHO Sreelal Chandrasekharan when denied entry to the rally venue.

An investigation has been launched by Thiruvalla police, with a report submitted to senior officials. An internal inquiry into the incident is also underway, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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