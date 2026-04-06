Clash at Modi Rally: Sub-Inspector Accused of Manhandling SHO

A case has been registered against a probationary Sub-Inspector and two others for allegedly manhandling a Station House Officer during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Thiruvalla, officials reported Monday.

The accused, Krishna Mohan, along with two others, reportedly engaged in a scuffle with SHO Sreelal Chandrasekharan when denied entry to the rally venue.

An investigation has been launched by Thiruvalla police, with a report submitted to senior officials. An internal inquiry into the incident is also underway, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)