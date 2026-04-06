Vigilante Justice in Assam: Dacoits Lynched by Villagers

In a disturbing turn of events in Assam's Nagaon district, villagers took justice into their own hands, leaving three suspected dacoits dead and one critically injured. Police confirmed the incident happened in No 1 Kathpara village under the Rupahihat Police Station jurisdiction.

The gang of 10-12 individuals, armed with sharp weapons, invaded a local home around 2 a.m., restraining the residents and threatening a young girl while robbing them of cash and jewelry. The commotion prompted neighbors to intervene, leading to the capture and lynching of four suspects by the gathered mob.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Abotani Doley reported that two suspects died instantly, a third succumbed to injuries in the hospital, while the fourth remains critically wounded. District Superintendent Bitul Chetia is investigating the case. The deceased suspects were identified as Saifullah, Ajibur alias Khairul, and Enamul Haque.

(With inputs from agencies.)