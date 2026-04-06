A Russian vessel carrying wheat, initially presumed sunk following an attack by a Ukrainian drone in the Sea of Azov, has been located and brought to shore, state news agency TASS reported. The incident has increased the death toll to three and heightened concerns about global food security amid geopolitical unrest.

Emergency services confirmed that the ship, engulfed in flames and smoke, was towed to Kuchugury in Russia's Krasnodar region. Footage released by TASS showed the burning ship, with two charred bodies discovered aboard, raising the casualties from the Ukrainian attack. The ship, a Volgo-Balt 138-class vessel, carried grain from the Port of Azov to Port Kavkaz, highlighting the vulnerability of a key grain-trading route.

The attack's ramifications extend beyond the immediate tragedy. Analysts highlight the increased risk of regional escalation due to ongoing conflicts and stalled diplomatic efforts among major powers, including Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv. Such tensions could further jeopardize agricultural trade and global food distribution networks.