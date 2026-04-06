Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Deepen Lebanon's Internal Divide
An Israeli strike on a Beirut apartment killed a Christian political party official, heightening Lebanon's divisions over Hezbollah amidst Israel's expanding military operations. Israel's air campaign, launched in response to Hezbollah, has exacerbated sectarian divides, displaced over a million people, and drawn international scrutiny.
An Israeli airstrike on an apartment east of Beirut on Sunday intensified Lebanon's internal strife, killing a local Christian party official. The strike further exposed tensions around Hezbollah, as Israel widens its military efforts in Lebanon.
The Lebanese Forces Party identified the deceased as Pierre Moawad and his wife, Flavia. Officials blame Hezbollah for dragging Lebanon into conflict with Israel.
Israel's military, while acknowledging a 'terror target' was struck, denied targeting Moawad. The ongoing conflict has displaced over a million people, mainly from Shi'ite communities supporting Hezbollah, escalating sectarian tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)