Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Deepen Lebanon's Internal Divide

An Israeli airstrike on an apartment east of Beirut on Sunday intensified Lebanon's internal strife, killing a local Christian party official. The strike further exposed tensions around Hezbollah, as Israel widens its military efforts in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Forces Party identified the deceased as Pierre Moawad and his wife, Flavia. Officials blame Hezbollah for dragging Lebanon into conflict with Israel.

Israel's military, while acknowledging a 'terror target' was struck, denied targeting Moawad. The ongoing conflict has displaced over a million people, mainly from Shi'ite communities supporting Hezbollah, escalating sectarian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)