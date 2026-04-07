Family Feud: Assault Shakes Meena Bazar

Five members of a family have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman and her newlywed daughter-in-law in their home in the Meena Bazar area, according to police. The altercation, part of a family feud, occurred on Thursday evening, but was only formally addressed after meeting with Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi.

The accused, identified as Savitri, her son Anuj, and daughters Aradhana, Kanchan, and Aarti, reportedly forced their way into the home of their relative Ramesh Chandra Bind. They allegedly attacked his wife, Israwati Devi, and her daughter-in-law, Pushpa. Anuj is accused of pulling Pushpa's saree and acting obscenely.

Neighbors intervened after hearing the disturbance, rescuing the victims. Despite initially being turned away by local authorities, Israwati Devi's FIR was lodged after Superintendent Tyagi was informed. Police efforts are currently focused on locating and arresting the absconding family members involved in the alleged attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)