Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's New Capital Officially Recognized
The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, officially recognizing Amaravati as the capital, received presidential assent. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, PM Modi, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh celebrated this milestone, praising the efforts of leaders and citizens. April 6 marks this historic achievement for Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has extended his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for giving her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Act, recognizing Amaravati as the state's capital, has been published in The Gazette of India following presidential approval.
Expressing appreciation towards the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu acknowledged the unwavering support for the 'Amaravati Bill' which culminates a long-cherished dream. This marks a pivotal victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the farmers of Amaravati.
With the President's endorsement, IT Minister Nara Lokesh declared the realization of the state's capital dream. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted April 6 as a historic day, thanking key figures including President Murmu, PM Modi, and Naidu for their instrumental roles in achieving this milestone.
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