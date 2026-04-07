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Tragic School Van Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

An eight-year-old boy, Shivansh Tripathi, was fatally injured by a school van backing up carelessly in Gurugram. After returning from school, he was hit and run over while coming back from a store. Despite immediate hospital care, Shivansh succumbed to his injuries. A FIR against the driver has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:52 IST
Tragic School Van Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy named Shivansh Tripathi lost his life after being struck by a school van in Gurugram. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, stirring sorrow and outrage within the community.

The young boy, a Class 1 student of a private school, had been on his way home with chocolates he had purchased from a local store when the driver of a Maruti Eco van, belonging to M S Public School, backed over him, allegedly due to reckless and negligent driving. Bleeding heavily from his ears and mouth, Shivansh was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Inspector Surender Kumar from the Bhondsi police station confirmed that a post-mortem has been conducted and the child's body has been returned to his family. An FIR has been lodged against the driver, and authorities are pursuing his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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