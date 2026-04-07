INS Sunayna’s Maldives Visit: India’s Expanding Maritime Diplomacy Under SAGAR Initiative

In a significant demonstration of India’s growing maritime outreach and regional leadership in the Indian Ocean, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna, deployed under the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative, made her first operational port call at Male, Maldives, on April 6, 2026.

The arrival of the frontline offshore patrol vessel was marked by a ceremonial welcome from the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), reflecting the deepening strategic and defence cooperation between the two nations and reinforcing India’s role as a key security partner in the region.

A Multinational Mission for Regional Security

In a notable first, INS Sunayna is operating with a multinational crew comprising personnel from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), including two officers from the MNDF. This unique deployment represents a shift towards collaborative maritime security frameworks, where shared training and joint operations are central to ensuring stability in increasingly contested sea lanes.

The presence of foreign personnel onboard highlights India’s evolving approach—from a provider of bilateral assistance to a hub for multilateral maritime capacity building in the Indo-Pacific.

Intensive Training at Sea

During her transit to Male, the multinational crew undertook advanced operational drills, including seamanship exercises, small arms firing, and damage control simulations. These exercises were designed to enhance:

Operational interoperability among partner nations

Collective readiness for maritime contingencies

Standardisation of naval procedures across diverse forces

Such integrated training reflects India’s emphasis on “train together, operate together” as a cornerstone of regional maritime cooperation.

Strategic Engagement in Maldives

On arrival, India’s High Commissioner to Maldives, Shri G. Balasubramanian, boarded the ship and engaged with the multinational crew, underscoring the diplomatic significance of the deployment.

The port call will feature a series of professional exchanges, joint activities, and sporting engagements, aimed at strengthening interpersonal ties between Indian Navy personnel and MNDF counterparts—an often overlooked but critical dimension of defence diplomacy.

A Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the MNDF Coast Guard is scheduled upon departure, further enhancing operational coordination and real-time tactical cooperation between the two maritime forces.

Reinforcing SAGAR and MAHASAGAR Vision

The deployment is part of India’s broader SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, which has evolved into the more expansive MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Through IOS SAGAR, India is advancing:

Maritime domain awareness and regional surveillance cooperation

Capacity building of partner navies and coast guards

Humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness

Rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region

This comes at a time when the Indian Ocean is witnessing increased strategic competition, making cooperative security architectures more critical than ever.

Flagging Off a Strategic Mission

INS Sunayna was ceremonially flagged off from Mumbai on April 2, 2026, by Minister of State for Defence Shri Sanjay Seth, symbolising India’s commitment to the guiding principle of “One Ocean, One Mission.”

The mission underscores India’s Neighbourhood First policy, with a clear focus on strengthening ties with island nations like Maldives, which occupy a strategically vital position along major global shipping routes.

A Broader Geopolitical Signal

Beyond routine naval engagement, the deployment sends a strong signal of India’s intent to:

Act as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region

Build inclusive, multilateral security partnerships

Counter emerging non-traditional threats such as piracy, trafficking, and maritime disasters

Promote trust-based cooperation over competitive militarisation

Looking Ahead

As INS Sunayna continues her deployment across the South East Indian Ocean Region, the mission is expected to deepen interoperability among partner nations and set new benchmarks for multinational naval cooperation led by India.

The initiative represents not just a naval deployment, but a strategic template for future maritime collaboration, anchored in shared responsibility, collective security, and regional growth.