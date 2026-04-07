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Court Overturns FSSAI's Animal Feed Mandate

The Delhi High Court overturned an FSSAI directive prohibiting meat or bone meal in feed for milk and meat-producing animals, ruling the agency lacks authority over animal feed. The decision responds to a petition by Godrej Agrovet Ltd and declares FSSAI’s related directives and regulations ultra vires to the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:57 IST
Court Overturns FSSAI's Animal Feed Mandate
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The Delhi High Court has nullified a directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that banned the use of meat or bone meal in feed for milk and meat-producing animals. The ruling came from a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, who declared that the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, did not extend to regulating cattle or animal feed.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd challenged the FSSAI's regulation, arguing it exceeded the authority granted by the Act, which is intended for 'food for human consumption.' The court agreed, specifying that the FSSAI's mandate on feed materials for food-producing animals, excluding poultry, pigs, and fish, was outside its legal jurisdiction.

In its comprehensive judgment, the court further invalidated FSSAI orders demanding compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in commercial feeds, noting such compliance is voluntary. The court's decision underscores the view that FSSAI's regulations on animal feed surpass its statutory powers. As a result, related directives and regulations were annulled.

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