Fake Disability Certificates Scam Sparks Legal Action

In Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, 12 district administration employees have been implicated in a scandal involving the issuance of fake disability certificates. Accused of bypassing medical evaluations, they allegedly provided certificates to 14 non-disabled individuals, allowing them to unlawfully access government benefits.

Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar reported that the fraud came to light through a local citizen's complaint, prompting an investigation. The inquiry revealed that the certificates were uploaded without beneficiaries undergoing assessments or appearing before the disability board.

An FIR was filed following Administrative Officer Ram Kishore's report from the Chief Medical Officer's office. The implicated officials, including those from the disability department, face cheating and corruption charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Kumar. Simultaneously, another case involves 12 retired health department employees implicated in a Rs 30 lakh medical reimbursement fraud, with investigations ongoing in both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)