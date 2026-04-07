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India Strengthens Climate Partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis

India is committed to helping St. Kitts and Nevis address climate change. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Caribbean nation's new resident mission in New Delhi. The partnership will focus on renewable energy, disaster resilience, and technology transfer. bilateral talks aim to expand ties across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:17 IST
India Strengthens Climate Partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis
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India has reaffirmed its commitment to aiding St. Kitts and Nevis in tackling climate change, as stated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

During the inauguration of the Caribbean nation's new resident mission in New Delhi, Jaishankar expressed confidence that this establishment will deepen partnerships between the countries.

Focus areas include technology transfer, capacity building, and renewable energy collaboration, discussed during extensive bilateral talks aiming to enhance ties in various sectors.

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