Teetering on the Brink: U.S.-Iran Diplomacy in Peril

Efforts to broker dialogue between the United States and Iran are faltering amid increased military tensions, according to sources. As U.S. strikes heighten against Iran, talks, facilitated by Pakistani diplomats, hang in the balance.

Iran's recent strikes on Saudi Arabian industrial sites linked to U.S. interests have threatened diplomatic progress. A senior Pakistani security official warned that Saudi retaliation could destroy negotiation efforts and risk pulling Pakistan into the conflict under its defense pact with Riyadh.

Messages continue to pass between Washington and Tehran, but compromise eludes both sides. While Iran shows some negotiation interest, it demands an end to U.S.-Israeli strikes as a condition, a stance mediators strive to soften. The situation remains tense with Pakistan urging calm amid fears of broader regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)