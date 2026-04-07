Imminent Release of Abducted U.S. Journalist in Iraq

U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was abducted in late March in Baghdad by the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah group, is poised for release, the group announced on Tuesday. The Iraqi armed faction stipulated that Kittleson must leave the country promptly upon her release.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist residing in Rome, has been a prominent figure in reporting on conflicts in the Middle East. She has contributed several insightful articles to AL-Monitor, a respected news platform focusing on the region.

The announcement of her release brings a sense of relief to the journalism community and highlights the persistent risks faced by those in conflict zones. It also underscores the tense geopolitical dynamics in Iraq and surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)