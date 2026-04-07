Dam Controversy: Politically Charged Allegations Stir Kerala Floods Debate

On Tuesday, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan levelled serious accusations against Kerala's Left government, claiming that the 2018 floods were a result of 'corruption and greed' linked to delayed dam operations benefiting private enterprises.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan swiftly rejected these claims, pointing to expert analyses that attributed the flooding solely to natural causes. Kuzhalnadan bolstered his allegation with an audio clip purportedly featuring Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty blaming former Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas for the delayed dam openings.

The controversy, further fueled by rival political designs with the polls imminent, sees Krishnankutty denying the audio's authenticity, suggesting AI manipulation and vowing legal action, as technical reports affirmed no human fault in the flood's causation, labeling the allegations as credulous and politically motivated maneuvers.