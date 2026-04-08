Divorce and Settlement: Narayan Sai's Wife Wins Rs 2 Crore Maintenance

In a significant legal development, the Indore family court has approved the divorce petition of Narayan Sai's wife, dissolving their 18-year-long marriage. Narayan Sai, son of self-claimed godman Asaram, is currently serving a life sentence for a rape conviction.

The court has ordered Narayan Sai to provide a permanent maintenance of Rs 2 crore to his estranged wife, Janaki Harpalani, within three months. This verdict follows allegations of mental cruelty, among other charges, leveled against Sai by his wife.

Janaki's lawyer, Anuragchandra Goyal, highlighted that her client had filed the divorce petition in 2018, presenting robust documentary evidence to support her case. Despite Narayan Sai denying all allegations, the court found the evidence compelling enough to rule in favor of Janaki.