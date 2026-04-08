Cattle Smuggler Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, apprehended a suspected cattle smuggler following a gunfire exchange. The accused, identified as Usman alias Mani, sustained an injury during the encounter, which unfolded on the Budhakheda–Sanganor road.

Authorities recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, live cartridges, spent shells, and tools allegedly used for cattle slaughter from Mani, alongside a live bovine. An accomplice managed to flee, instigating extensive police operations to ensure his capture.

This incident highlights intensified efforts by local law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Munish Chandra, to curb criminal activities, including cattle smuggling, as part of a district-wide crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)