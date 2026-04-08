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Cattle Smuggler Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter

A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The encounter left the accused, Usman alias Mani, injured. Authorities seized firearms and materials linked to cattle smuggling. An accomplice escaped, prompting ongoing police operations to capture the fugitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:45 IST
Cattle Smuggler Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter
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  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, apprehended a suspected cattle smuggler following a gunfire exchange. The accused, identified as Usman alias Mani, sustained an injury during the encounter, which unfolded on the Budhakheda–Sanganor road.

Authorities recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, live cartridges, spent shells, and tools allegedly used for cattle slaughter from Mani, alongside a live bovine. An accomplice managed to flee, instigating extensive police operations to ensure his capture.

This incident highlights intensified efforts by local law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Munish Chandra, to curb criminal activities, including cattle smuggling, as part of a district-wide crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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