Left Menu

Manipur Government Lifts Broadband Ban Amid Ongoing Unrest

The Manipur government has conditionally lifted broadband internet restrictions in five valley districts amid ongoing violence between ethnic groups. The suspension of mobile data services remains. This move aims to alleviate disruptions to essential services such as offices and the high court, catalyzed by recent violent incidents and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:34 IST
Manipur Government Lifts Broadband Ban Amid Ongoing Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced a conditional lifting of the broadband internet ban in five valley districts, while keeping mobile data services suspended. This decision comes in response to the ongoing unrest between ethnic groups, which recently intensified with violent incidents in Bishnupur district.

According to an official statement from the Home Department, the lift aims to mitigate disruptions to essential services like the high court and work-from-home activities. The internet ban had raised significant criticisms due to its impact on communication and daily operations.

Violence erupted earlier this week resulting in fatalities and property damage, prompting protests against the current turmoil. Despite no fresh violence reported on Wednesday morning, clashes between security forces and demonstrators linger in some districts, showcasing the ongoing tension since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: EU's Political Battle with Hungary's Orban

Tensions Escalate: EU's Political Battle with Hungary's Orban

 Global
2
Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

 India
3
Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

 India
4
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026