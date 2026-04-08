Manipur Government Lifts Broadband Ban Amid Ongoing Unrest

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced a conditional lifting of the broadband internet ban in five valley districts, while keeping mobile data services suspended. This decision comes in response to the ongoing unrest between ethnic groups, which recently intensified with violent incidents in Bishnupur district.

According to an official statement from the Home Department, the lift aims to mitigate disruptions to essential services like the high court and work-from-home activities. The internet ban had raised significant criticisms due to its impact on communication and daily operations.

Violence erupted earlier this week resulting in fatalities and property damage, prompting protests against the current turmoil. Despite no fresh violence reported on Wednesday morning, clashes between security forces and demonstrators linger in some districts, showcasing the ongoing tension since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)