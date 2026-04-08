Family Feud: The Agnelli Dynasty's Swiss Court Drama

A Swiss court has ruled inadmissible a lawsuit filed by John Elkann and his siblings, against their mother Margherita Agnelli, over inheritance issues related to the Agnelli business dynasty, underscoring an ongoing familial legal battle.

The court in Thun ordered the Elkanns to reimburse legal costs and pay nearly 919,000 Swiss francs to Margherita, after dismissing the case seeking to establish Swiss jurisdiction over Marella Caracciolo's estate, the grandmother of the Elkann siblings.

John Elkann and his siblings plan to appeal, maintaining the competence of Swiss courts in the inheritance proceedings involving significant financial stakes and ongoing criminal investigations in Turin.