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CIC Challenges Authorities: Transparency Over Exemption

The Central Information Commission criticized public authorities for denying information requests without proper justification, emphasizing that citing RTI exemption clauses is inadequate. In a case against the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the CIC directed information release, stressing that transparency must be the norm and exemptions narrowly interpreted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:24 IST
CIC Challenges Authorities: Transparency Over Exemption
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The Central Information Commission (CIC) has raised concerns over public authorities denying information requests without sufficient justification. The commission criticized the routine citation of exemption clauses under the RTI Act, arguing that it undermines the very right to information itself.

In a recent decision involving the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the CIC addressed an appeal in which an applicant's request for a copy of his oath statement was denied under Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act. Information Commissioner P R Ramesh highlighted that the burden of proof lies with the public authority to show how disclosure would impede investigations, and that simply citing statutory language is inadequate.

The commission underscored the principle that transparency should always be the norm, with exemptions being the exception. The CIC directed the public authority to provide the requested information, emphasizing that restrictions must be narrowly construed to avoid overshadowing the right to information.

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