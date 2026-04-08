Court Nullifies Ponda By-Election, Congress Plans Apex Challenge
The Bombay High Court has nullified the Election Commission of India's notification for the Ponda Assembly by-election, citing it as unnecessary due to the short remainder of the assembly's term. Congress plans to contest the decision in the Supreme Court, accusing BJP of influencing the cancellation.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court declared the Election Commission of India's notification for the Ponda Assembly by-election as 'null and void' on Wednesday, effectively canceling the April 9 poll. Congress announced it will challenge this decision in the Supreme Court.
The Goa bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar delivered the ruling, responding to petitions by voters who questioned the necessity of the by-election due to the remaining term being under one year. The by-election followed former Goa minister Ravi Naik's death in October last year, with polling initially set for April 9 and counting on May 4.
Congress critic Girish Chodankar alleged the BJP and ECI conspired to cancel the by-election, citing fear of losing. He noted the late declaration of the bypoll, five months after Naik's death. Petitioners were noted BJP sympathizers, hinting at political maneuvering, Chodankar claimed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bombay High Court
- Ponda by-election
- ECI
- Goa
- byelection
- Ravi Naik
- Congress
- BJP
- Supreme Court
- petition
ALSO READ
BJP Stands Firm: Dismisses Congress' Call for Arunachal CM's Resignation
Goa Byelection Nullified: A Shocking High Court Verdict
Chhattisgarh Congress Denounces Assam CM for Controversial Comments
BJP Urges Action Against Congress President for Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
Internal Strife: Congress Workers’ Woes in Himachal Pradesh