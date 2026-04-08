Left Menu

A Tribute to Justice Rajesh Bindal: A Pillar of Legal Integrity

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, felicitated Supreme Court judge Rajesh Bindal, who will retire on April 15. The event highlighted Justice Bindal's legal acumen and dedicated service. Renowned for his clarity, balanced approach, and compassionate outlook, Justice Bindal is celebrated across the global legal community for his integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:18 IST
A Tribute to Justice Rajesh Bindal: A Pillar of Legal Integrity
Rajesh Bindal
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt ceremony on Wednesday, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant extended his best wishes to Supreme Court judge Rajesh Bindal, who is set to retire on April 15. The occasion was marked by a felicitation event hosted by the All India Senior Advocates Association.

The CJI praised Justice Bindal, lauding him for his dedicated service and notable legal acumen. 'I am confident that Justice Bindal has many more chapters to write beyond his professional career,' remarked CJI Surya Kant, expressing hope for Justice Bindal's future endeavors.

Adish C Aggarwala, secretary general of the association, paid tribute to Justice Bindal, highlighting his distinguished attributes such as wisdom, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to justice. Justice Bindal's tenure has earned him widespread respect within the international legal community, underscoring his profound impact on the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beirut Caught in Crossfire: Israeli Strikes Renew Hostilities Amid Hopes for Peace

Beirut Caught in Crossfire: Israeli Strikes Renew Hostilities Amid Hopes for...

 Lebanon
2
Political Tensions Rise as Khera Seeks Bail Against Allegations

Political Tensions Rise as Khera Seeks Bail Against Allegations

 India
3
Global Markets Surge as U.S. and Iran Agree to Ceasefire

Global Markets Surge as U.S. and Iran Agree to Ceasefire

 Global
4
Cyclone Drill: Strengthening India-Egypt Military Collaboration

Cyclone Drill: Strengthening India-Egypt Military Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026