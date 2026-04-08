A Tribute to Justice Rajesh Bindal: A Pillar of Legal Integrity
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, felicitated Supreme Court judge Rajesh Bindal, who will retire on April 15. The event highlighted Justice Bindal's legal acumen and dedicated service. Renowned for his clarity, balanced approach, and compassionate outlook, Justice Bindal is celebrated across the global legal community for his integrity.
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- India
In a heartfelt ceremony on Wednesday, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant extended his best wishes to Supreme Court judge Rajesh Bindal, who is set to retire on April 15. The occasion was marked by a felicitation event hosted by the All India Senior Advocates Association.
The CJI praised Justice Bindal, lauding him for his dedicated service and notable legal acumen. 'I am confident that Justice Bindal has many more chapters to write beyond his professional career,' remarked CJI Surya Kant, expressing hope for Justice Bindal's future endeavors.
Adish C Aggarwala, secretary general of the association, paid tribute to Justice Bindal, highlighting his distinguished attributes such as wisdom, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to justice. Justice Bindal's tenure has earned him widespread respect within the international legal community, underscoring his profound impact on the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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