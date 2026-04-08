Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Unfolding the Motive

Authorities are diligently retracing the journey of Sarabjeet Singh, the individual accused of a security breach at the Delhi Assembly, to reconstruct his actions prior to the incident. Singh, hailing from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly wanted to grab police attention regarding his missing nephew. On Monday, he drove an SUV through a VIP gate, infiltrating the high-security premises before being apprehended.

Sarabjeet Singh's movements will be tracked across varied locations to verify his account and determine if he had any assistance or conducted prior reconnaissance. Suspicions also revolve around a destroyed or discarded mobile phone he had, which might hold crucial evidence like potential contacts. Authorities are actively seeking this device.

The Delhi Police are pursuing an exhaustive investigation, even contemplating a terrorism perspective, and aim to clarify all possible security threats. Two police officials have been suspended following initial findings. Meanwhile, measures like mock drills and an alarm system are recommended after a joint security review to prevent similar breaches in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)