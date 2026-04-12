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Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Injured in Severe SUV-Tractor Collision

Four police personnel from Madhya Pradesh were injured in a severe accident involving their SUV and a tractor-trolley. The incident occurred as they were returning from a raid. The collision critically injured one officer, leading to his transfer to a higher medical facility, while an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:31 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Injured in Severe SUV-Tractor Collision
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  • India

Four police officers from Madhya Pradesh sustained injuries in a serious road accident involving their SUV and a tractor-trolley, according to local police reports.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Chandpur, as the officers from the Bhopal Special Operations Group were en route back after a raid operation.

The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle's front, prompting local villagers to assist in rescuing the trapped officers. One officer remains in critical condition, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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