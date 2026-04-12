Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Injured in Severe SUV-Tractor Collision

Four police officers from Madhya Pradesh sustained injuries in a serious road accident involving their SUV and a tractor-trolley, according to local police reports.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Chandpur, as the officers from the Bhopal Special Operations Group were en route back after a raid operation.

The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle's front, prompting local villagers to assist in rescuing the trapped officers. One officer remains in critical condition, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)