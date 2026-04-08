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Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 2.72 Crore Compensation for Paralysis in Road Accident

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 2.72 crore to Khushwant Kapoor, a 19-year-old left paralyzed after a road accident. The tribunal found the taxi driver guilty of rash and negligent driving, leading to Kapoor's grievous injuries. The compensation covers attendant charges and acknowledges his complete functional disability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:45 IST
Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 2.72 Crore Compensation for Paralysis in Road Accident
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In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of Rs 2.72 crore to a young man left paralyzed following a road accident in 2023. Presiding Officer Ruchika Singla delivered the verdict in favor of Khushwant Kapoor, who filed a petition against Harish Madan, the driver of the car involved.

The accident took place in the early hours of April 26, 2023, when Kapoor was hit while riding his motorcycle near Vikas Marg at IP Estate. The tribunal recognized the rash driving as the cause of the accident, which resulted in Kapoor's permanent neurological disability. Despite the defense's assertions of false implication, the tribunal dismissed these claims, citing a lack of credible evidence.

The compensation was calculated considering Kapoor's age, employment status, and the extent of his injuries. Notably, Rs 90.3 lakh was allocated for attendant charges, given his need for round-the-clock care. The insurance company, IFFCO Tokio, has been instructed to deposit the compensation immediately.

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