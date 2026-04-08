Delhi's Zones Get New Names: A Move Towards Administrative Clarity

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee has greenlit a proposal to rename its zones, aligning them with the Delhi government's revenue districts, officials announced on Wednesday. This strategic move seeks to enhance coordination and minimize administrative overlaps, according to the committee.

Significant changes under the proposal include renaming Narela zone to 'Outer-North', Civil Lines to 'North', and Rohini to 'North-West'. Keshavpuram will now be recognized as 'North-Central', while Karol Bagh is set to become 'City-Sadar Paharganj', and Najafgarh 'South-West'. Notably, Shahdara zones will adopt 'East' and 'North-East' designations. The South and West zones will retain their current names.

An MCD statement highlighted the exercise as a follow-up to the Delhi revenue district reorganization in December of the previous year, which expanded the districts from 11 to 13. While the zone names will align with district names for clarity, the existing geographical boundaries of the zones remain unchanged. The proposal aligns with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and awaits clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs for finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)