Jammu and Kashmir Administration Undergoes Key Reshuffle
The Jammu and Kashmir government announced a minor reshuffle appointing Vaibhav Kohli as the new Excise Commissioner. Transfers included moving officers to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. The order was issued by M Raju, under the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant administrative shake-up, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Vaibhav Kohli as the new Excise Commissioner, marking a notable shift in regional governance.
The reshuffle, directed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, saw the transfer of several key officials, aiming to optimize administrative efficiency.
The decision was formalized through an order by M Raju of the General Administration Department, highlighting the emphasis on streamlined governance practices.