Jammu and Kashmir Administration Undergoes Key Reshuffle

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Vaibhav Kohli as the new Excise Commissioner, marking a notable shift in regional governance.

The reshuffle, directed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, saw the transfer of several key officials, aiming to optimize administrative efficiency.

The decision was formalized through an order by M Raju of the General Administration Department, highlighting the emphasis on streamlined governance practices.