Delhi's MCD Standing Committee Tenure Sparks Political Controversy

Tension rose on Wednesday as allegations flew over the alleged premature end to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee tenure. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of truncating the committee's term to enable corruption.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh dismissed the claims as unfounded, underscoring that the member retirement procedure follows the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, with 50% retiring after one year. The controversy centers on when the committee, initially set to term on June 12, was said to have been curtailed to March 31.

AAP representative Praveen Kumar alleged early dissolution aimed at corrupt activities, while the mayor insisted there's no breach in procedure, with uninterrupted committee operations ensuring rule-governed functionality. The ongoing political turmoil denotes deeper rifts in Delhi's municipal governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)